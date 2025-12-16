MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Cyclone Ditwah causes nearly Rs 75 billion damage to Sri Lanka's infrastructure

Officials said they expect to secure a loan of Rs 2 billion from the World Bank, adding that funds needed for the rehabilitation work are also expected to be obtained from several other institutions

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 16.12.25, 08:38 PM
In this image posted on Dec. 14, 2025, Indian Army's Engineer Task Force with Sri Lankan Army and Sri Lankan Road Development Authority during the Operation Sagar Bandhu, in Sri Lanka. @adgpi/X via PTI Photo

Sri Lanka’s Road Development Authority has incurred a loss of nearly Rs 75 billion due to the destruction of roads and bridges caused by the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, a parliamentary oversight committee was told on Tuesday.

Officials said that when the additional rehabilitation work required to fully restore the damaged roads and bridges is taken into account, the total estimated cost rises to approximately Rs 190 billion, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament.

The committee was informed that 316 roads and 40 bridges under the purview of the Road Development Authority were damaged by the cyclone.

Officials said they expect to secure a loan of Rs 2 billion from the World Bank, adding that funds needed for the rehabilitation work are also expected to be obtained from several other institutions.

The state power entity, the Ceylon Electricity Board, told the committee that it had incurred an estimated loss of approximately Rs 20 billion due to the disaster situation and that it too would secure a loan from the World Bank.

In addition, the Lanka Electricity Company (Pvt) Ltd has estimated its losses at Rs 252 million as a result of the disaster.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has incurred an estimated loss of approximately Rs 5.6 billion due to the disaster situation.

Officials said that 156 water supply schemes under the Board were damaged, and that all of them have now been restored after maintenance work.

The Water Board is envisaging a grant from the Asian Development Bank for reconstruction.

