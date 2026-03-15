CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams till April 10 in the Middle East amid US-Iran-Israel war

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday has announced the cancellation of all Class 12 board exams in the Middle East countries to to the ongoing situation in the region amid US-Iran-Israel war.

“All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” CBSE said in a post on X.

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The Class 12 board exams that were earlier notified to be postponed have also been cancelled.

"Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled," the notice added.

CBSE has said that the mode through which the results of the affected candidates will be evaluated will be notified in due course.

"The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course," CBSE said.

The Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Through several postponement and cancellation notices released earlier, the board had informed that some examinations were cancelled as they could not be conducted amid the ongoing war.

The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing then Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Following the military offensive, Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

In the last few days, the conflict has widened significantly with attacks and counter-attacks by both sides. The countries in the region continue to face barrages of Iranian drones and missiles, mostly targeting US and Israeli assets in the area.