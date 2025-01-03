Both trucks used in New Orleans and Vegas mishap booked from same rental app, Turo

The trucks used in the deadly attack in New Orleans and the explosion at the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday were rented through the same peer-to-peer rental app, Turo, according to the company.

The owner of the Ford pickup truck, used in New Orleans, recognised his vehicle when he saw footage showing the truck and licence plate on the news. He had rented the truck to a 42-year-old army veteran who then used it to ram into crowds on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more.

The truck's owner, who did not want his name used, said that he had been renting five cars on Turo as a second income stream but that he did not plan to use the platform again after the attack.

In Las Vegas, the police said during a news conference that the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump Hotel’s lobby entrance, killing one and injuring at least seven, was also rented from Turo. Officials called it a "coincidence" and said they were continuing to investigate any possible connections.

The company said in a statement that it was "actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents".

"We do not believe that either renter involved in the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks had a criminal background that would have identified them as a security threat," the statement said. "We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards in risk management."

The app, which began as a venture capital-backed startup in 2009, connects car owners with people looking to rent a car as an alternative to using a traditional rental company.

About 3.5 million people have booked a vehicle through Turo in the past year, according to a company filing.

New York Times News Service