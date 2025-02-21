Bhutan PM calls Modi 'elder brother', seeks 'personal guidance' to help his country

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Friday described his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as his "elder brother" and "mentor" and sought his guidance to help him contribute to transformation of public service in the neighbouring country.

In his keynote address at the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) conclave here, Tobgay made liberal use of Hindi that drew multiple applause from the audience.

"Without a doubt, I see an image of an elder brother in you, who always guides me and helps me ('Nisandeh, aap mei ek bade bhai ki chhavi dekhta hun, jo sadaiv mera margdarshan karte hain, aur mujhe sahayta dete hain')," he said.

Tshering termed the SOUL initiative a "brainchild of Modi", adding, it is yet another testament to his unwavering commitment to nurturing authentic leaders and empowering them to serve the great republic of India.

In his address, the Bhutanese prime minister humbly submitted that he had come to attend the event to not offer any leadership lessons but to "learn as a student".

"Leadership is not about titles, it is not about positions, it is about vision, it is about courage, it is about the ability to inspire change. Leadership is about transformation, it is about taking society where it stands today, and guiding it towards a future that is more prosperous, more peaceful and happier for all," he asserted.

He emphasised that a leader sees what others do not yet see, believes in what others may doubt, and takes action where others hesitate.

"The greatest leaders in history have not merely led organisations or nations, they have led revolutions of thoughts, process and development. 'Aadarniya Pradhan Mantri, mere bade bhai, aapne apni buddhimani, saahas aur karuna se bhare netritav se Bharat ko das hi warshon mein pragati ke path par agrasar kiya hai' (Hon'ble Prime Minister, my elder brother, with your leadership driven with intelligence, courage and compassion, you have set India on the path of development in just 10 years," Tobgay said.

Modi acknowledged the praise showered on him by his Bhutanese counterpart with folded hands.

Tobgay termed government's initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Swachh Bharat as Modi's "gifts to the nation".

Modi's leadership has lifted a large number of people out of poverty and it has propelled Indian economy to "new heights", he said.

"Under your leadership, India is poised to become a 'Viksit Bharat', and a powerful and prosperous Bharat will be your legacy," Tobgay said.

"In my own country, our King has repeatedly called for reform of the public service. In fact, barely two months ago, during our national day celebrations, the King (Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck) commanded that our public service must transform into an enlightened entrepreneurial bureaucracy," he said.

"I seek your personal guidance to help me contribute to transforming our public service, to make it enlightened, to make it entrepreneurial, to make it useful," the Bhutanese leader said.

In his address, Tobgay emphasised that Bhutan and India share "deep spiritual ties", and common beliefs, and one of them is the profound reverence they have for the Bodhisattvas.

Bodhisattvas are enlightened beings, those who have attained enlightenment and escaped the cycle of 'samsara', the cycle of birth and rebirth. Bodhisattvas forgo enlightenment, he said.

"It is because of the enlightened leadership of our monarchs that we in Bhutan enjoy unprecedented peace, stability and harmony, a unique culture, pristine environment and a vibrant democracy. Through their wisdom, courage and compassion, our beloved monarchs have guided Bhutan from a medieval society to a modern progressive nation in just one generation, in my generation," he asserted.

And, in this process Bhutan has received unwavering support, generosity and support of the people of India, Tobgay said.

He also spoke about Bhutan's Gelephu Mindfulness City project and invited Indians to visit it.

He ended his speech with a 'thank you', 'Jai Hind' and a traditional Bhutanese expression.

Modi warmly shook hands and hugged him after his speech, and in his own address, reciprocated Tobgay's gesture and called him, "My brother".