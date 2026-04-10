‘Shocked’ Supreme Court summons Ghaziabad police commissioner, cop over 4-year-old’s ‘rape-murder’

The Supreme Court on Friday intervened in the rape-murder case of a four-year-old girl in Ghaziabad and summoned the police commissioner and the investigating officer on April 13 with the case records, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant pulling up both the cops and two private hospitals, which refused to treat the child before she succumbed to her injuries, for their "complete indifference" and "insensitive approach".

A bench comprising CJI Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi took note of the submissions of senior lawyer N. Hariharan, appearing for the victim's father, a daily wage-earning labourer, and expressed severe displeasure and shock over the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh police had conducted the investigation in the case.

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On March 16, a neighbour allegedly lured the victim on the pretext of buying chocolates and when the child did not return, a search led the father to find her unconscious and covered in blood.

She later succumbed to her injuries at a government hospital in Ghaziabad.

The child’s family has sought investigation by a central agency and have alleged that the police physically assaulted them and harassed them in order to get them to withdraw the case.

Seeking an urgent Supreme Court hearing, Hariharan had said earlier: “...though the postmortem shows aggravated sexual assault, there is no investigation which is directed towards rape. Only an FIR in relation to Section 302, that too after great persuasion, has been registered. This requires consideration.”