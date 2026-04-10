Marco Rubio to visit India in May after White House talks with Vikram Misri on trade, defence and Quad

1 1 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a meeting with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Image by PTI)

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Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who is on a three-day visit to the US, met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House on Thursday who is set to visit New Delhi next month, it was announced after his "productive meeting" with Misri.

"Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad," US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who was also present at the meeting, posted on X.

Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month, Gor said.

"We look forward to deepening our engagement in these important sectors and much more to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the Indian embassy in the US said in a post on X.

Earlier, Misri held separate meetings with US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

"Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington. The leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared news about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities," Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State, said in a statement.

According to the Indian embassy, Misri and Landau discussed bilateral priorities and also exchanged assessments on regional and global developments of mutual concern.

Allison Hooker said she and Misri discussed how India and the US can work closer together on security, defence, and the economy. “We are finding practical ways to make both Americans and Indians safer and more prosperous, including through the Quad,” she said.

The Indian embassy in the US said Hooker and Misri took stock of the India-US bilateral agenda since the Foreign Office Consultations held last December. The two diplomats also shared assessments on recent developments in West Asia, as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

Vikram Misri meets FBI director Kash Patel

Vikram Misri discussed cooperation in countering terrorism, organised crime and narcotics in a meeting with Director of US security agency FBI, Kash Patel, in Washington. “Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Director FBI Mr. Kash Patel today. Both had a useful exchange of views on the robust India-U.S. cooperation in countering terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a social media post on Thursday night.