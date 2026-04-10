Watch Live: Amit Shah releases BJP ‘Sankalpa Patra’ manifesto for Bengal Assembly elections

Union home minister Amit Shah is to release the BJP’s Sankalpa Patra (Letter of Pledge), the party’s election promises to Bengal’s electors – aka the manifesto – in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Shah had released a “chargesheet” against the government of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee two weeks ago.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah during their campaign halts in Bengal have promised to stop “infiltration”, defeat the “corrupt” Trinamool government and build a Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal).

Modi, who addressed a string of rallies a day before the Sankalp Patra’s release, had promised to make the state self-reliant on fish production, among other things.

What else the BJP has in mind to create Sonar Bangla will be clear soon. Later in the day, Shah will campaign in West Midnapore’s Debra and Kharagpur.