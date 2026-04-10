Steven Spielberg’s classic ‘Jaws’ to re-release in Indian theatres next week

A 4K restored version of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws is set to be re-released in select PVR INOX theatres on April 17, the cinema chain announced on Friday.

Adapted from Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel of the same name, Jaws tells the story of a small coastal town that is terrorised by a massive great white shark. The narrative follows the town’s police chief, a marine biologist and an experienced shark hunter as they join forces to confront the threat.

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The film, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025, features Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary and Murray Hamilton in key roles.

“With its return in 4K restoration, Jaws regains its intended visual and sonic depth. The vastness of the open sea, the subtle tension of its unseen menace, and its iconic sound design come alive with renewed clarity, offering audiences a rare opportunity to engage with the film as it was originally envisioned,” PVR INOX said in a press release.

As per PTI, Jaws is also part of Auteurs Curation at PVR INOX, an initiative celebrating filmmakers who have shaped the language of cinema.

From Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D to Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, the line-up will feature several iconic titles. More details about the other titles will be unveiled in the weeks to follow.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist, PVR INOX Limited, said in a statement, “We are constantly looking at ways to enrich our programming. The return of 'Jaws' is a testament to the growing audience appetite for immersive, high-impact storytelling. It’s a film that comes alive in a theatre, where sound, scale, and shared anticipation elevate the experience.”

Upon its original release, Jaws became a cultural milestone and a box office phenomenon, becoming the first film to gross over USD 100 million in the United States. Spielberg, who had made his feature directorial debut with The Sugarland Express a year earlier, saw his career trajectory transformed by the film’s success.

Produced by David Brown and Richard D. Zanuck, Jaws earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. The film went on to win three Oscars for Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Original Score.