Wednesday, 12 November 2025

BBC must 'get its house in order', UK PM Starmer says

I will always stand up for a strong, independent BBC, says the British prime minister

Reuters, AP Published 12.11.25, 06:30 PM
Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer. Reuters picture.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday a strong and independent BBC was needed in a time of disinformation but he said the broadcaster must get its "house in order" after US President Donald Trump threatened legal action.

The British Broadcasting Corporation has been plunged into its biggest crisis in decades after its two most senior staff, its director general and head of news, quit following criticism over standards and accusations of bias at the BBC, including over how it edited a speech by Trump.

Starmer, who has built a solid relationship with Trump, was asked in parliament if he would tell the US president to drop his threat of a $1 billion lawsuit against the BBC which is funded by a broadcasting levy on British households.

"Let me be clear, I believe in a strong and independent BBC," he said. "Some would rather the BBC didn't exist. Some of them are sitting up there," he said, pointing to opposition lawmakers.

"I'm not one of them. In an age of disinformation, the argument for impartial British news service is stronger than ever. And where mistakes are made, they do need to get their house in order, and the BBC must uphold the highest standards, be accountable and correct errors quickly. But I will always stand up for a strong, independent BBC."

Keir Starmer BBC United Kingdom
