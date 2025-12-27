MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 December 2025

Putin says Russia will achieve Ukraine war goals by force if Kyiv rejects peace

The President was told that Russian forces had captured the town of Myrnohrad in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Kremlin said

Reuters Published 27.12.25, 11:55 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks, as he visits the command post of the Russian forces grouping in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in unidentified location, in this still image taken from video released December 27, 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks, as he visits the command post of the Russian forces grouping in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in unidentified location, in this still image taken from video released December 27, 2025. Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could see Kyiv was in no hurry to end the Ukraine conflict by peaceful means, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.

Putin said that if Ukraine didn't want to resolve the conflict peacefully then Russia would resolve all goals of its "special military operation" by force, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin inspected one of the command posts of the Russian armed forces, the Kremlin said.

Also Read

Putin received a report from the chief of Russia's general staff, Valery Gerasimov, as well as from commanders of the "Centre" and "East" groups of Russian forces.

Putin was told that Russian forces had captured the town of Myrnohrad in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as well as Huliaipole in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Kremlin said on its Telegram channel.

RELATED TOPICS

Vladimir Putin Kyiv
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Unnao rape survivor approaches CBI, alleges investigating officer colluded with Sengar

She also stated that several statements were falsely attributed to her in the chargesheet
Abhishek Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

EC said 1.36 cr voters had discrepancies. Release the list if there are 1 crore Rohingyas

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT