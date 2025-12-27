Putin says Russia will achieve Ukraine war goals by force if Kyiv rejects peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could see Kyiv was in no hurry to end the Ukraine conflict by peaceful means, Interfax news agency reported on Saturday.

Putin said that if Ukraine didn't want to resolve the conflict peacefully then Russia would resolve all goals of its "special military operation" by force, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Putin inspected one of the command posts of the Russian armed forces, the Kremlin said.

Putin received a report from the chief of Russia's general staff, Valery Gerasimov, as well as from commanders of the "Centre" and "East" groups of Russian forces.

Putin was told that Russian forces had captured the town of Myrnohrad in Ukraine's Donetsk region, as well as Huliaipole in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the Kremlin said on its Telegram channel.