BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Indiana vandalised; Indian consulate condemns ‘reprehensible’ act

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, was vandalised over the weekend when miscreants sprayed a hate message on its main outdoor signboard.

The incident, which took place overnight on August 10, has been strongly condemned by the Indian consulate in Chicago, which called the act “reprehensible” and has raised the matter with law enforcement for “prompt action.”

“Desecration of the main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today, Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership, including Hon’ble Mayor of Greenwood, calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there,” the Consulate General of India in Chicago wrote on X.

BAPS public affairs also condemned the act.

“For the 4th time in less than a year, one of our Mandirs has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the @BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community’s resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behavior,” it posted.

A BAPS volunteer told IndyStar that the graffiti was “a message of hate and intolerance against Hindus.”

The message was removed after being reported to the Greenwood police department, which is investigating the case as “criminal mischief” at the temple’s South Madison Street location.

The Greenwood incident is the third time in 2025 that a Hindu place of worship has been vandalised in the US, according to the Coalition of Hindus of North America, and comes just days before Krishna Janmashtami on August 16.

The Centre for Interfaith Cooperation in Indianapolis also issued a statement condemning the attack.

“In this time of increasing ignorance, hate, violence and division, CIC calls on all our partners and friends to choose curiosity, respect, empathy and compassion and to stand against violence in all its forms,” the statement read in part.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Temple noted that the repeated targeting of its places of worship — including a similar desecration of its California temple in March — has “strengthened our community’s resolve” to stand united against anti-religious behaviour.