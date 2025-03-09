MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 09 March 2025

BAPS Hindu temple in California desecrated by unknown persons, says organisation

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha on Saturday said that Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills faced desecration

PTI Published 09.03.25, 11:12 AM
Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Wikipedia

The BAPS Hindu temple in California was desecrated by some unknown person in another such incident in the US, the organisation has said.

Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Saturday said that Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills faced desecration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root," the BAPS Public Affairs posted on X.

"Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," it said, without providing details of the incident.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), an advocacy group dedicated to improving the understanding of Hinduism in North America, drew attention to past such cases and demanded a thorough investigation.

"Another Hindu Temple vandalised - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It’s just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination," it said on X.

"Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called "Khalistan referendum" in LA draws close," it said.

CoHNA gave a list of 10 temples that have been vandalised or burglarised in the last few years.

In September, the BAPS Hindu temple in California's Sacramento was desecrated with expletive-laden graffiti, saying "Hindus go back!" Nearly 10 days before the Sacramento incident, another BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Melville, New York, was defaced with hateful messages.

Also Read

The Consulate General of India in New York had strongly condemned the incident.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

California BAPS
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

No disease is deadlier in Africa than malaria. US aid cuts weaken fight against it

The United States has provided hundreds of millions of dollars every year to the three countries alone through the USAID-led President's Malaria Initiative
Members of Nagarik Samaj stage a protest demanding justice for the Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital victim, at Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

I would like to meet the PM Narendra Modi and appeal to him to intervene in the RG Kar matter

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT