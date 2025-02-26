Devotees from across Nepal and India throng Pashupatinath Temple on Maha Shivratri

Thousands of devotees from across Nepal and neighbouring India thronged the revered Pashupatinath Temple since early morning to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

People queued up at the Pashupatinath Temple at the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu since late Tuesday to have darshan of the Shiva Linga.

Authorities have made special arrangements to accommodate the influx of devotees at Pashupatinath, said Milan Kumar Thapa, the member secretary of the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT).

The local administration has banned the sale and consumption of marijuana, hemp, alcohol, meat and fish during the festival. Those violating this rule face legal action.

The temple opened at 2.15 am and devotees were allowed to enter the shrine from all four gates to have darshan of the Shiva Linga.

More than one million devotees from Nepal and India are estimated to arrive at the Pashupatinath Temple on Wednesday.

The authorities have deployed 4,000 security personnel and 10,000 volunteers for the safety of the devotees and the smooth conduction of prayer at the temple.

The main shrine and the temple premises have been eloquently decorated with flowers, colourful lights, paper flags and banners, creating a stunning night-time ambience.

To streamline temple visits, officials have arranged eight queues inside and four outside the temple.

Authorities have designated different routes to manage the crowd effectively.

Devotees can enter through various points such as Mitrapark, Gaushala, and Pingalasthan, with systematic queues ensuring smooth movement.

Additionally, planners have prepared a separate lane via Tilganga Ram Temple if needed. The Maha Shivaratri Main Celebration Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Minister for Tourism and Culture Badri Prasad Pandey to offer free meals, drinking water, and medicines to the devotees on the occasion in coordination with different organisations. About one lakh 50 thousand devotees have already offered prayers till 9.30 am on Wednesday, said Rewati Raman Adhikari, a senior official at the Pashupati Development Trust.

She said the number will cross one million by Thursday morning.

Around 3,500 Sadhus, including about 700 Naga Babas, have arrived at the temple from India, Adhikari said.

The official said the Naga Sadhus will be offered free meals, water, sanitation facilities, accommodation, and medicines.

Adhikari said the Sadhus would be given cash incentives depending upon their ranks, a maximum of NRs 15,000, as Dakshina before they leave on Thursday. Maha Shivaratri is observed through fasting, offering prayers, performing rituals, visiting Shiva temples, and commemorating the night dedicated to Maheshwar or Mahadev, the Lord of the Lords. Maha Shivaratri also symbolises illuminating the darkness of ignorance with the light of knowledge thereby removing ignorance and suffering.

It is believed that offering prayers at Shiva Linga, which symbolises the Supreme Being, brings happiness, joy, overall well-being, and finally salvation to the devotee.

People consider Falgun Krishna Chaturdashi as per the Hindu calendar, an auspicious day when Lord Shiva grants mercy to the poor and distressed, as Maha Shivratri.

During the Maha Shivaratri, the devotees purify themselves, visit Shiva temples, and offer Lord Shiva milk, sweets, Dhatura flowers, and Bel leaves.

They believe that observing a fast and staying awake all night in devotion grants spiritual fulfilment and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Many people light bonfires and sing sacred chants and hymns while preparing offerings.

Traditional music and dance performances are organised at the Gaurighat, Mrigasthali and Kirateshwar ashrams around the temple on the occasion.

Pashupatinath attracts devotees from Nepal, India, and other South Asian countries on this grand occasion.

Lord Shiva is worshipped not only by the Hindus but also by Buddhists and Kiratis. Some worship Lord Shiva in the form of Bhairava.