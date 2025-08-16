Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus greets Hindus on Janmashtami, highlights ‘communal amity’

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, on Saturday greeted the country’s Hindu community on Janmashtami, saying “the ideals and teachings of Lord Sri Krishna will further strengthen the bonds of mutual goodwill and brotherhood.”

Yunus's greetings came amid widespread concerns over incidents of attacks on members of the Hindu community and their places of worship after the interim government came to power in August last year after a students-led movement overthrew Sheikh Hasina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lord Sri Krishna has spread the message of justice, human compassion, and peace in society. Wherever he witnessed injustice or oppression, he appeared to protect the forces of good from the forces of evil,” Yunus said in his message, as reported by the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

“His philosophy and values which is centered on devotion to the creator and the establishment of peace in society- will continue to inspire not only followers of Sanatan Dharma but people of all faiths also,” he said.

Yunus said that “communal harmony is a unique hallmark of Bangladesh’s culture,” per the BSS. “For centuries, people of this land have practiced their respective religions while preserving an enduring spirit of harmony.”

He added: “I call upon everyone to remain vigilant so that no one can undermine the existing order, fraternity, and communal amity in society. I believe that the ideals and teachings of Lord Sri Krishna will further strengthen the bonds of mutual goodwill and brotherhood.

“Let us, through our collective efforts, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination and enriched with communal harmony.”