Bangladesh court sentences former PM Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in land allocation cases

A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to 10 years in prison in two corruption cases linked to alleged irregularities in the allocation of land under a government housing project, marking a major development in the legal proceedings against the deposed leader.

Dhaka special judge’s court-4 judge Rabiul Alam delivered the verdict at around 12.30 pm, sentencing Hasina to five years’ imprisonment in each case, adding up to a total of 10 years, according to state-run BSS news agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cases relate to alleged misuse of authority in the allotment of plots under the Rajuk New Town Project in Purbachol.

Along with Hasina, the court convicted several members of her family, including her nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq and her nieces Tulip Rizwana Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq.

Tulip Siddiq was sentenced to four years in prison — two years in each case. Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq were handed seven years’ imprisonment each in the two cases.

Rajuk member Mohammad Khurshid Alam, the only accused who surrendered before the court, received a sentence of one year in each case, totalling two years.

All convicted individuals were also fined Tk1 lakh each. The court ordered an additional six months of imprisonment in default of payment.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India since August 5 last year after fleeing Bangladesh amid widespread protests. She had earlier been declared a fugitive by the court.

The cases were filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), which accused the former prime minister and others of abusing their positions to secure two 10-katha plots in violation of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) rules.

According to the prosecution, the allocation process was manipulated and existing regulations governing land distribution under the housing project were ignored.