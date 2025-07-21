MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 21 July 2025

Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashes into Milestone school and college in Dhaka, killing at least 1

Children were present at the Milestone School and College at the time of the crash

AP Published 21.07.25, 02:19 PM

Representational image.

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara area on Monday afternoon, according to the military and a fire official. Children were present at the Milestone School and College at the time of the crash.

The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area in the afternoon.

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khan stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.

RELATED TOPICS

Bangladesh Jet School
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Air India plane from Kochi overshoots runway while landing at Mumbai airport

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft taxied safely and all passengers as well as crew members have disembarked
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.
Quote left Quote right

Western media promoting own viewpoint. AAIB totally unbiased and thorough with probe

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT