MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station deferred as SpaceX reports leak in Falcon-9 rocket

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections," SpaceX said in a post on X

PTI Published 11.06.25, 06:57 AM
Representational image

Representational image

Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others, has been put off for the time being as engineers sought more time to repair a leak in the SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket.

SpaceX announced that it was "standing down" from the Falcon-9 launch of the Axiom-4 mission to allow repairs of the liquid oxygen leak identified during the post-static booster inspections.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections," SpaceX said in a post on X.

"Once complete – and pending Range availability – we will share a new launch date," SpaceX said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Shubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station deferred as SpaceX reports leak in rocket

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections," SpaceX said in a post on X
Mamata Banerjee and Mohan Charan Majhi
Quote left Quote right

Didi is arrogant. The people will respond to her attempt to brand Digha as Jagannath Dham

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT