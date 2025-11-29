Australian PM Anthony Albanese marries longtime partner Jodie Haydon in Canberra

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon on Saturday.

The couple exchanged vows in a private garden ceremony at The Lodge, the prime minister’s official Canberra residence.

He became the first sitting leader in the country’s history to wed while in office.

In a statement, the 62-year-old said they were “absolutely delighted” to celebrate their “love and commitment” before family and close friends.

Albanese later marked the moment with a one-word post, “Married”, accompanied by a short video of the couple.

The video showed the prime minister in a bow-tie and Haydon in a long white gown, both smiling as confetti fell around them.

The wedding comes more than a year after Albanese proposed on Valentine’s Day 2024, saying he had found “a partner I want to spend the rest of my life with”.

The pair wrote their own vows and were married by a celebrant, according to AFP.

46-year-old Haydon is a financial services professional, and has been a frequent presence alongside Albanese from the 2022 election campaign to Labor’s decisive win earlier this year.

After the ceremony, the couple exited to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”, before sharing their first dance to Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight”.

The newlyweds will spend next week on a privately funded honeymoon within Australia, his office said.

Albanese, who has a son from a previous marriage, met Haydon more than five years ago at a business dinner in Melbourne.