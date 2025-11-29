MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 29 November 2025

Australian PM Anthony Albanese marries longtime partner Jodie Haydon in Canberra

The couple ties knot in a private ceremony at the Prime minister’s residence, marking a historic first for an Australian PM

Our Web Desk Published 29.11.25, 02:27 PM
Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon Picture from X

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon on Saturday.

The couple exchanged vows in a private garden ceremony at The Lodge, the prime minister’s official Canberra residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He became the first sitting leader in the country’s history to wed while in office.

In a statement, the 62-year-old said they were “absolutely delighted” to celebrate their “love and commitment” before family and close friends.

Albanese later marked the moment with a one-word post, “Married”, accompanied by a short video of the couple.

The video showed the prime minister in a bow-tie and Haydon in a long white gown, both smiling as confetti fell around them.

The wedding comes more than a year after Albanese proposed on Valentine’s Day 2024, saying he had found “a partner I want to spend the rest of my life with”.

The pair wrote their own vows and were married by a celebrant, according to AFP.

46-year-old Haydon is a financial services professional, and has been a frequent presence alongside Albanese from the 2022 election campaign to Labor’s decisive win earlier this year.

After the ceremony, the couple exited to Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”, before sharing their first dance to Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight”.

The newlyweds will spend next week on a privately funded honeymoon within Australia, his office said.

Albanese, who has a son from a previous marriage, met Haydon more than five years ago at a business dinner in Melbourne.

RELATED TOPICS

Anthony Albanese
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Airbus software update for A320s trigger global travel turmoil ahead of peak holiday rush

The disruptions spilled into US holiday travel and reached as far as Australia. Asia has been particularly affected
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM D K Shivakumar during a breakfast meeting amid the ongoing leadership issue in the state, at the former's residence 'Kaveri', in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

We discussed strategy for 2028 Assembly polls to ensure that Congress returns to power

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT