MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Apple renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America on its maps based on Trump's order

The move follows Google, which announced last month that it would make the change once the official listing was updated and wrote in a blog post that it had begun rolling out the change

AP Published 12.02.25, 11:22 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Apple renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps Tuesday after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System.

The move follows Google, which announced last month that it would make the change once the official listing was updated and wrote in a blog post Sunday that it had begun rolling out the change. In Google's case, the company said people in the U.S. will see Gulf of America and people in Mexico will see Gulf of Mexico. Everyone else will see both names.

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking office, Trump ordered that the water bordered by the Southern United States, Mexico and Cuba be renamed.

The U.S. Geographic Names Information System officially updated the name late Sunday. Microsoft has also made the name change on its Bing maps.

The Associated Press, which provides news around the world to multiple audiences, will refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its original name, which it has carried for 400 years, while acknowledging the name Gulf of America.

RELATED TOPICS

Apple Maps Gulf Of Mexico Google Maps
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt tweaked defence rules for Adani’s energy park near India-Pakistan border: Report

British newspaper The Guardian claims it has accessed documents to that reveal the defence ministry’s amendment on security protocols to facilitate the ambitious project
Narendra Modi and Trump
Quote left Quote right

Clearly, the Trump administration is prioritising relations with India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT