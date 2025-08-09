‘Any decisions against us…’: Zelensky warns against Trump-Putin peace deal excluding Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday warned that any peace agreement excluding Kyiv would lead to “dead solutions.”

“Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier,” Zelensky said on social media, as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare to meet next week in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine.

“Any decisions against us, any decisions without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will achieve nothing,” he said, adding that Ukraine was “ready for real decisions that can bring peace,” but stressing that it should be a “dignified peace,” without providing further details.

The Trump-Putin meeting, scheduled for Friday in Alaska, is being viewed as a breakthrough after weeks of frustration over the lack of progress in efforts to end the conflict.

Trump confirmed he will meet Putin to discuss ending the war.

“It seems entirely logical for our delegation to fly across the Bering Strait simply, and for such an important and anticipated summit of the leaders of the two countries to be held in Alaska,” Russian state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Putin's foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, as saying.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before announcing the date and venue, Trump suggested that any agreement would likely involve “some swapping of territories,” but did not elaborate.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands have been killed and millions displaced.

Three rounds of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv this year have failed to produce results, and it remains uncertain whether the upcoming summit will move the peace process forward.

Putin has rejected calls from the United States, Europe and Ukraine for a ceasefire, and has ruled out talks with Zelensky, a meeting the Ukrainian president insists is necessary for progress.

Analysts, including some close to the Kremlin, have suggested that Russia could offer to give up territory it controls outside of the four regions it claims to have annexed, according to the Associated Press.

Trump said his meeting with Putin would take place before any sit-down discussion involving Zelensky.

Zelensky’s White House visit earlier in February, ended abruptly after a public clash with Trump and Vance over his stance on a ceasefire with Putin, replacing expected positive talks with a minerals deal signing.

Zelensky was eventually told to leave the White House early before he and Trump could even take the stage for a scheduled news conference.