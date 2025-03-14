MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 14 March 2025

American Airline Flight 1006 catches fire after landing in Denver, passengers evacuate via slides

The 172 passengers and six crew members were taken to the terminal, airline officials said

AP Published 14.03.25, 10:12 AM
American Airlines plane in Denver

American Airlines plane in Denver X/@outbreakupdates

An American Airlines plane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly.

Flight 1006, which was headed from the Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth, diverted to Denver and landed safely around 5:15 p.m. after the crew reported engine vibrations, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

While taxiing to the gate, an engine on the Boeing 737-800 caught fire, the FAA added.

Photos and videos posted by news outlets showed passengers standing on a plane's wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft. The FAA said passengers exited using the slides.

American said in a statement that the flight experienced an engine-related issue after taxiing to the gate. There was no immediate clarification on exactly when the plane caught fire.

The 172 passengers and six crew members were taken to the terminal, airline officials said.

No injuries were reported.

“We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” American said.

Firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, an airport spokesperson told media outlets.

The FAA said it will investigate.

The country has seen a recent spate of aviation disasters and close calls stoking fears about air travel, though flying remains a very safe mode of transport.

RELATED TOPICS

American Airlines
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan should look inwards: India reacts strongly after Balochistan train hijack

Pakistan recently accused India of 'sponsoring terrorism' in response to the deadly Balochistan train attack that killed 21 passengers
Vladimir Putin.
Quote left Quote right

We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities. But there are issues that we need to discuss

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT