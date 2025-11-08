Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks collapse, Kabul refuses responsibility for Islamabad’s internal security headache

Peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan have collapsed, a Taliban spokesperson confirmed on Saturday, although the ceasefire established between the two neighbouring countries remains intact.

Zabihullah Mujahid attributed the breakdown to Islamabad’s demand that Afghanistan take responsibility for Pakistan’s internal security — a request Kabul described as beyond its "capacity."

Despite the failed negotiations, Mujahid reaffirmed that the ceasefire "has not been violated by us so far, and it will continue to be observed”.

Meanwhile, arrests of Afghan nationals in Pakistan have soared by 146 per cent in the week ending November 1, according to a joint report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

A total of 7,764 Afghan nationals were detained across Pakistan during this period, with the bulk of arrests concentrated in Balochistan, accounting for 86 per cent. The crackdown intensified following the reopening of key border crossings, including the Chaman and Torkham points.

The surge in detentions primarily affected Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders and undocumented individuals, who comprised 77 per cent of those arrested. Proof of Registration (PoR) card holders made up the remaining 23 per cent.

Return and deportation figures also escalated sharply in the same week, with returns doubling to 37,448 and deportations increasing by 131 per cent. Nearly all deportees were undocumented Afghans. Fear of arrest was cited as the main reason for these returns by 93 per cent of undocumented Afghans and ACC holders.

Since September 2023, over 1.6 million people have returned to Afghanistan, following various Pakistani government orders this year mandating the repatriation of PoR card holders after card expirations and setting deadlines for their departure.