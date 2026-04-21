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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 April 2026

8,000 migrants died or disappeared in 2025, most lost in 'invisible shipwrecks': UN

'Routes are shifting in response to conflict, climate pressures and policy changes, but the risks are still very real,' said IOM Director General Amy Pope in a statement

Reuters Published 21.04.26, 05:37 PM
People rest as they wait in a queue in the early morning to obtain a vulnerability certificate to regularise their migration status, at the town hall of Almeria, Spain, April 21, 2026.

People rest as they wait in a queue in the early morning to obtain a vulnerability certificate to regularise their migration status, at the town hall of Almeria, Spain, April 21, 2026. Reuters

Nearly 8,000 people died or disappeared on migration routes last year, with sea routes to Europe the most deadly and many victims lost in "invisible shipwrecks", a UN agency said on Tuesday.

"These figures bear witness to our collective failure to prevent these tragedies," Maria Moita, who directs the International Organization for Migration's humanitarian and response department, told a Geneva press briefing.

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Though the 7,904 people dead or missing was down from an all-time high of 9,197 in 2024, the IOM said that was partly due to 1,500 suspected cases that went unverified due to aid cuts.

More than four in every 10 fatalities and disappearances came on sea routes to Europe. Many cases were so-called "invisible shipwrecks" where entire boats are lost at sea and never found, the IOM said in a chilling new report. The West African route northwards accounted for 1,200 deaths, while Asia reported a record number of fatalities, including hundreds of Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar or misery in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh.

"Routes are shifting in response to conflict, climate pressures and policy changes, but the risks are still very real," said IOM Director General Amy Pope in a statement. “Behind these numbers are people taking dangerous journeys and families left waiting for news that may never come."

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