13 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operations in Balochistan province of Pakistan

Pakistani security forces have killed at least 13 terrorists belonging to outlawed insurgent groups in separate intelligence-based operations in the restive Balochistan province, the military said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military’s media wing, the terrorists were killed in two operations carried out on December 24 and 25 in the Kohlu and Kalat areas.

In two separate statements, the ISPR said the intelligence-based operations were launched following reports about the presence of terrorists in the respective regions.

In the Kohlu operation conducted on Thursday, security forces engaged the militants after confirming their location.

The ISPR said five terrorists were killed following a heavy exchange of fire.

In another operation on Wednesday in Kalat, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ hideout.

After an intense exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed, the statement said.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terror activities in the area,” the ISPR said.

Earlier this month, security forces had killed 12 terrorists in Kalat during a separate operation.

The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies continue to conduct operations to eliminate terrorists under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” campaign.