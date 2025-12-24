MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Zoologists find new species of tiny soil-dwelling insect in Sikkim

Our Correspondent Published 24.12.25, 07:38 AM
Neelus sikkimensis, the newly identified Collembola, a soil-dwelling micro-arthropod that was found in Sikkim by a team of the Zoological Survey of India.

Neelus sikkimensis, the newly identified Collembola, a soil-dwelling micro-arthropod that was found in Sikkim by a team of the Zoological Survey of India. Picture courtesy: ZSI via PIB

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered a new species of Collembola — tiny, soil-dwelling micro-arthropods — in the high-altitude region of Sikkim.

The discovery, published on December 1, 2025, marks the first-ever record of the genus Neelus in India.

The newly identified species has been named Neelus sikkimensis, bringing the total number of known species under this genus worldwide to eight.

“The discovery has reinforced the status of the eastern Himalayas as a major global biodiversity hotspot,” said a source.

The research was conducted by the Apterygota Section of the ZSI, led by Gurupada Mandal with Kusumendra Kumar Suman as a team member. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the Entomological Research Society.

According to the researchers, Neelus sikkimensis exhibits several distinctive biological characteristics. The species has an extremely small body size, an adaptation suited to life deep within soil and moss layers. It completely lacks eyes, a trait commonly seen in organisms inhabiting dark, subterranean environments.

Additionally, it possesses a unique labral chaetotaxy — the arrangement of bristles on its mouth — which clearly distinguishes it from other known species in the genus, says the publication.

Experts mentioned that the Collembola, commonly known as springtails, play a crucial role in maintaining soil health and ecosystem balance.

Dhriti Banerjee, the ZSI director, has appreciated the research team, while highlighting the ecological importance of these organisms, saying they support organic matter decomposition and nutrient cycling in the topsoil.

“The discovery of Neelus sikkimensis is a proud moment for Indian science, as it marks the first time this genus has been documented within our national boundaries,” she stated.

Micro-arthropods, sources said, are tiny or microscopic invertebrates crucial for soil health, as they break down organic matter, cycle nutrients and form the base of complex soil food webs. In short, they act as bio-indicators of environmental health.

Lead researcher Mandal said the finding underscored the need for moretaxonomic studies across India’s diverse climatic regions. “This discovery enhances our understanding of Collembola diversity in India and highlights the ecological significance of these lesser-known organisms,” he said.

