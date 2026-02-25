Bengal: Salt Lake protest blocks traffic as Civil Defence volunteers seek 30 days work, job status

Hundreds of Civil Defence volunteers on Wednesday staged a protest outside the West Bengal education department headquarters here in Salt Lake to press for 30 days of assured monthly work and permanent employment status.

The protesters, who arrived from various districts, squatted on the road and blocked traffic outside Bikash Bhawan, demanding revision of a government order issued on July 13 last year.

They alleged that the current system allows them only 14 days of duty followed by a mandatory gap, leaving them without a steady income for the rest of the month.

Carrying placards and banners, the volunteers claimed they were assaulted by police when they attempted to assemble near the education department headquarters.

"We are an integral part of the administration, yet police used batons to disperse us. We have submitted nearly 50 letters to minister Javed Khan but received no response," a protester claimed, adding that they would continue their sit-in day and night until their demands are addressed.

The demonstrators said they had served the state during the COVID-19 pandemic and during Cyclone Amphan, but were now being deprived of regular work.

They alleged that duties were largely confined to elections and special occasions, leaving many volunteers without deployment for most of the month.

