Woman found murdered in tea plantation area of North Dinajpur, workers find body

Kalpana Toppo, 50, was found dead in a deserted area of a tea plantation in North Dinajpur’s Lachugach on Saturday morning.
Kalpana was resident of the locality, which is within the Chopra police station limits.
A source said that some workers who went there to pluck tea leaves found Kalpana’s body. Her hands tied up.
As the news spread, locals gathered at the spot. A team from the local police station recovered the body.
Police suspect that she was murdered. They are waiting for the post-mortem report and have initiated a probe, a source said.
2 killed in accidents
Two persons died in two road accidents in Calcutta on Friday.
A 25-year-old motorcyclist, Subhasis Mondal, was hit by a goods vehicle on NSC Bose Road. He was declared dead at MR Bangur Hospital.
On Casuarina Avenue, a cyclist, Lakhdeb Majhi, died after a taxi hit him. He succumbed to his injuries at SSKM Hospital.
Police arrested the drivers of both vehicles.