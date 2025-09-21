MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Woman found murdered in tea plantation area of North Dinajpur, workers find body

Local workers discovered deceased’s body, identified to be Kalpana Toppo, with her hands tied; police await post-mortem report and have launched an investigation

Our Correspondent Published 21.09.25, 07:23 AM
Kalpana Toppo, 50, was found dead in a deserted area of a tea plantation in North Dinajpur’s Lachugach on Saturday morning.

Kalpana was resident of the locality, which is within the Chopra police station limits.

A source said that some workers who went there to pluck tea leaves found Kalpana’s body. Her hands tied up.

As the news spread, locals gathered at the spot. A team from the local police station recovered the body.

Police suspect that she was murdered. They are waiting for the post-mortem report and have initiated a probe, a source said.

2 killed in accidents

Two persons died in two road accidents in Calcutta on Friday.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist, Subhasis Mondal, was hit by a goods vehicle on NSC Bose Road. He was declared dead at MR Bangur Hospital.

On Casuarina Avenue, a cyclist, Lakhdeb Majhi, died after a taxi hit him. He succumbed to his injuries at SSKM Hospital.

Police arrested the drivers of both vehicles.

