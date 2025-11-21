Wildlife organisations' plea to forest department for prevention animal deaths on highway

Recent animal deaths caused by speeding vehicles on the national highway passing through the fringes of the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district have prompted organisations that work for wildlife conservation to urge the state forest department to take immediate preventive measures.

Representatives of the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF) on Thursday met Bhaskar J.V., the chief conservator of forests (wildlife, north), and appealed for urgent steps to curb wildlife deaths on the highway.

Animesh Bose, the programme coordinator of HNAF, said a sambar, another deer and a leopard had been mowed down by vehicles on the highway that connects Chalsa with Mainaguri and moves through the fringes of the national park in the past one week.

Gorumara is the second major habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal.

“The recent floods in north Bengal have disrupted wildlife habitats, forcing animals

to stray closer to highways. These animals have died after being dashed by speeding vehicles. Such incidents are happening because of reckless driving by a section of motorists,” said Bose.

“That is why we have requested the CCF to enforce specific measures to prevent further wildlife deaths,” he added.

In a memorandum submitted to the forest department, HNAF sought the installation of prominent signage with multilingual instructions and speed-breakers or rumble strips with the help of the state public works department and the strict enforcement of speed restrictions in coordination with local police.

“Similar measures were implemented by the Assam government on the fringes of the Kaziranga National Park. They effectively reduced wildlife casualties there,” said Dip Narayan Talukdar, the secretary of HNAF.

Foresters said steps would be taken soon to prevent animal deaths on the highway.

“We have received some effective suggestions to prevent wildlife deaths caused

by speeding vehicles,” the CCF said. “We are already in touch with the police to enforce speed limits and will work with the PWD to install speed-control mechanisms.”