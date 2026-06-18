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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicles prices by up to 2.5% from July 1 as input costs rise

The price increase will vary depending on the model and variant, says the company

PTI Published 18.06.26, 01:02 PM
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Tata Motors on Thursday said it will hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2.5 per cent across its range from July 1 to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

The price increase will vary depending on the model and variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

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The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs, it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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