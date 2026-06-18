Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicles prices by up to 2.5% from July 1 as input costs rise

Tata Motors on Thursday said it will hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2.5 per cent across its range from July 1 to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

The price increase will vary depending on the model and variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

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The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs, it added.

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