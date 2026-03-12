West Bengal School Service Commission to hold teacher recruitment interviews from March 23

The school service commission (SSC) will verify documents and conduct interviews and lecture demonstrations for secondary teacher job aspirants between March 23 and May 23.

The counselling for higher secondary teachers will start on March 24 and continue till May 8.

The schedule has been set so that recruitments can be completed by the August 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court, a commission official said.

The SSC has already missed the first deadline of December 31, 2025.

A notice signed by the chairman of the commission says: "The commission, in an earnest effort to comply with the time limit (for completion of the recruitment process) set by the Supreme Court in respect of the teaching posts, both class levels IX-X and XI-XII publishes the tentative schedule for the remaining work for the teaching sector."

The details have been uploaded to the commission's website.

Counselling is held to apprise an empanelled candidate about the available vacancy in a region before issuing the letter of recommendation to get appointed as an assistant teacher.

The SSC conducted the Class XII selection test on September 14, while the Class X SLST was held on September 7.

During document verification, the SSC will cross-check the academic scores submitted by candidates in their online applications, which were based on their undergraduate final marks.

"Errors in academic score calculations led to cancellations in the last selection process held in 2016. We want to avoid a repeat," an SSC official said.

Lecture demonstration is one of the screening components.

The commission has finished document verification and interviews for the recruitment of teachers at the higher secondary level. It is now busy with the recruitment of 12,514 teachers.