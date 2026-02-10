MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 February 2026

West Bengal final electoral roll likely by February 28, not before February 21: CEO

The SC had on Monday extended the deadline for scrutiny of documents submitted by affected persons during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll by one week beyond February 14, as this process is likely to take some time

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.02.26, 09:49 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. TTO graphics

The final electoral roll in West Bengal is unlikely to be published before February 21, though efforts are underway to release it by the end of the month, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by a week the deadline for scrutiny of documents submitted during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, pushing it beyond February 14, citing the time required to complete the process. The scrutiny is aimed at enabling electoral registration officers (EROs) to take appropriate decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The final voter list will not be published before February 21. We will try to publish it by February 28,” Agarwal told reporters on Monday.

Providing an update on the revision exercise, he said hearings have been completed in about 1.39 crore cases, while documents have been uploaded in nearly 1.06 crore cases.

Agarwal also said the state government has shared the names of 8,505 Group-B officers for election-related duties.

“They will join from tomorrow. After two days of training, the new micro-observers will get their log-in credentials within five to seven days,” he said.

On grievance redressal, the CEO said, “After the final voter list is published, if a voter’s name does not appear, they can apply to the District Election Officer within five days. If the DEO does not dispose of the application, the voter can approach the state CEO within the next five days.”

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A million voices in limbo: Exiled Rohingyas await Bangladesh elections with hope and fear

It is dangerous, or impossible, for them to return to Myanmar. They are undesired in both Bangladesh and India. Statelessness and stigma pursue them, haunting generations across land and sea
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

Final (Bengal) voter list will not be published before Feb 21. We will try to publish it by Feb 28

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT