West Bengal final electoral roll likely by February 28, not before February 21: CEO

The final electoral roll in West Bengal is unlikely to be published before February 21, though efforts are underway to release it by the end of the month, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal said.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by a week the deadline for scrutiny of documents submitted during the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, pushing it beyond February 14, citing the time required to complete the process. The scrutiny is aimed at enabling electoral registration officers (EROs) to take appropriate decisions.

“The final voter list will not be published before February 21. We will try to publish it by February 28,” Agarwal told reporters on Monday.

Providing an update on the revision exercise, he said hearings have been completed in about 1.39 crore cases, while documents have been uploaded in nearly 1.06 crore cases.

Agarwal also said the state government has shared the names of 8,505 Group-B officers for election-related duties.

“They will join from tomorrow. After two days of training, the new micro-observers will get their log-in credentials within five to seven days,” he said.

On grievance redressal, the CEO said, “After the final voter list is published, if a voter’s name does not appear, they can apply to the District Election Officer within five days. If the DEO does not dispose of the application, the voter can approach the state CEO within the next five days.”