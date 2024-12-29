Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar says BSF is responsible for border infiltration, praises state police

West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar on Sunday asserted the responsibility of checking infiltration from Bangladesh lies with the Border Security Force (BSF), contending that the state police has effectively handled the issue despite "shortcomings" of the central security force.

The IPS officer praised the police for their professionalism, saying they had successfully tackled the issue of infiltration. He assured the people of the state that police were keeping tabs on the neighbouring country's situation while referring to their past success in combatting both left- and right-wing extremism.

"It's the responsibility of the BSF to look after the issue of infiltration. Despite various challenges, we (state police) are doing a fine job," Kumar said referring to the increasing infiltration through the state’s international border.

The DGP, who was talking to reporters at the state police headquarters here, was accompanied by ADG and IGP of the state intelligence branch, Javed Shamim, and Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma.

"West Bengal Police is a very professional force. We would like to assure the people of the state that we are keeping a watch on the situation in Bangladesh. Earlier, we successfully handled left- and right-wing extremism. We will do it again," Kumar assured.

"Even if someone enters India through Meghalaya’s Tura, they must pass through West Bengal to reach other states. The situation in Bangladesh is fragile and we don’t want its ripple effects here," the IPS officer said.

Indirectly criticising BSF’s operations, Kumar alleged several gaps in its handling of border security. "West Bengal is the only state with borders with three countries. The BSF is responsible for securing the borders, but its operations have several flaws. Recently, many people crossed the border into Bengal, but we are taking action. We arrest the intruders and ensure they are handed over to the relevant authorities," he added.

Kumar praised the police for their role in capturing a 'Tehreek-e-Mujahideen' terrorist hiding in the state and said the Special Task Force (STF) had tracked the person for two days before alerting Kashmir Police.

"We are quietly doing our work. We tracked the Kashmiri terrorist for two days based on the information of the state STF. Then we informed Kashmir Police. We can't share too much information about the investigation," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.