Watch Live: Trinamool presents counter-charge sheet after Amit Shah’s 14-point jab

Trinamool Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad and Bengal minister Bratya Basu are set to present a charge sheet against Union home minister Amit Shah at the Trinamool Bhawan.

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Dubbing Shah as “India’s most useless and failed” home minister, the Trinamool is set to present a 15-page chargesheet against the Union home minister after he unveiled a 14-point charge sheet against the Trinamool government in Bengal earlier in the day.

The Trinamool’s counter-chargesheet focuses on how Shah allegedly failed Bengal and the nation and the targeting of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. The Trinamool’s charges of bonchona (deprivation) will also be a part of the chargesheet.

Shah’s charge sheet, presented on Saturday afternoon, highlighted the alleged failures of the Trinamool government in 14 key sectors, including health and education, corruption, collapse of law and order, safety of women, syndicate raj.

Bengal will go to the polls for its 294-member Assembly in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.