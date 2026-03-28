Watch Live: Amit Shah releases BJP ‘charge sheet’ against TMC in Kolkata ahead of Bengal polls

Union home minister Amit Shah is set to release a BJP document outlining allegations against the ruling Trinamool Congress in poll-bound Bengal.

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The ‘Abhiyognama’, or ‘charge sheet’, compiles alleged instances of corruption and misgovernance during the 15-year tenure of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shah’s arrival in Kolkata on Saturday was briefly delayed by a severe thunderstorm.

The ‘charge sheet’ highlights the alleged failures of the TMC government across 14 sectors, including claims of corruption, collapse of law and order, women’s safety concerns, prevalence of a syndicate raj, and crises in health and education.

The BJP plans to use the 'charge sheet' to underscore TMC's alleged shortcomings and subsequently present alternatives in its election manifesto or 'Sankalp Patra', which is likely to be released in the first week of April.

Bengal's 294-member assembly will go to the polls in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.