CM Suvendu Adhikari among newly elected legislators take oath in Bengal Assembly

New elected West Bengal legislators, including Chief Minister Sivendu Adhikari, took oath in the Assembly on Wednesday. Pro tem Speaker Tapas Roy administered the oath.

Tapas Roy. Picture: The Telegraph Online.

Newly appointed state ministers -- Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik -- were among those who took oath as MLAs in the 294-member House.

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Agnimitra Paul. Picture: The Telegraph Online

Nisith Pramanik. Picture: The Telegraph Online

On his first day in the Assembly as the chief minister, Adhikari offered floral tributes to the statue of B R Ambedkar and was accorded a guard of honour on the premises.

He knelt at the entrance of the House and touched his forehead to the ground before entering the Assembly.

Suvendu Adhikari. Videograb picture

Adhikari, who led the BJP to its maiden victory in the state, won from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Officials said the chief minister is scheduled to hold a review meeting with all departmental secretaries at the state secretariat Nabanna at 2 pm.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.