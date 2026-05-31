MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 31 May 2026

Villagers take to national highway, stage road blockade after seven-day power outage

According to them, severe storms and heavy rainfall a week ago damaged electric poles, snapped power lines and rendered the village transformer inoperative

Our Correspondent Published 31.05.26, 06:55 AM
7-day power cut villagers highway protest storm damage

Residents stage a blockade on NH512 in the Kamarpara area of South Dinajpur on Saturday to protest against the seven-day power cut

Irate residents of Madhya Kamarpara, a village under the Balurghat block of South Dinajpur district, staged a road blockade on NH512 for almost an hour on Saturday, protesting against a prolonged power outage that disrupted life in the area for the entire past week.

According to them, severe storms and heavy rainfall a week ago damaged electric poles, snapped power lines and rendered the village transformer inoperative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite repeated complaints to the West Bengal Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), no solution was provided. The entire village stayed without any power supply for seven days.

“We informed the power department in Balurghat several times, but nothing happened. We were left with no option but to block the highway,” said Chandan Mardi, a villager who joined the protest.

Protesters said that the prolonged outage caused immense hardship for villagers, particularly children, students and elderly residents, who struggled to cope with the intense summer heat and the lack of basic services.

On Saturday, a section of residents — mostly belonging to the tribal community — blocked NH512 near Kamarpara by placing bamboo poles and barricades across the road around 10am.

The protest brought traffic on the Balurghat-Hili route to a complete standstill, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway.

As the news spread, a team from the Balurghat police station went to the spot and spoke with protesters and the administration. Eventually, around 11am, the blockade was withdrawn as officials from WBSEDCL met protesters and assured them that repairs would be taken to restore power.

Soon after the protest ended, workers of WBSEDCL arrived in the area with new poles, wires and a replacement transformer and began repair work.

“The damaged transformer will be replaced, and power supply will resume shortly,” said Souvik Sarkar, a regional manager of the WBSEDCL posted in Balurghat.

RELATED TOPICS

Power Cut National Highways Road Blockade Villagers South Dinajpur WBSEDCL
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump govt makes U-turn on green card policy; not all applicants need to leave US: Report

‘This was just a reminder to officers of their discretionary authority, which has always existed on a case-by-case basis,’ a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson says in a statement to the New York Times
Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi
Quote left Quote right

We are aware that Indian Ocean Region is witnessing increasing strategic contestation

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT