Mithun Chakraborty promises 12 air conditioners for Alipurduar District Hospital

Actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty visited the Alipurduar District Hospital on Saturday and said he would provide 12 air conditioners for the convenience of patients.

His visit to the hospital comes within two days of his visit to the regional cancer centre in the Cooch Behar district, where he promised that initiatives would be taken to revive the centre built in 1989.

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Mithun visited the general wards with some district BJP legislators and interacted with patients to understand their concerns. Many patients complained about the intense heat and inadequate cooling facilities in the wards.

He also held discussions with the hospital authorities regarding the issues raised by patients.

After nearly half an hour at the hospital, Mithun attended a meeting with local MPs, MLAs and officials from different state departments at the circuit house.

A source said the meeting focused on developmental and administrative issues related to north Bengal.

Mithun said: “I am visiting the hospitals and also assessing some other local issues. I would like to see air conditioners installed in every general ward of hospitals. As soon as I return to Calcutta, I will arrange eight air conditioners for the maternity wards and four for the child ward of the Alipurduar District Hospital.”

He added that after he visited the cancer centre in Cooch Behar on Thursday, sophisticated hospital beds, computers and printers were delivered on Friday.

He also said that discussions were held to develop north Bengal into a major tourism hub.

“We have discussed the prospects of tourism in the region. We want to make it a tourism hub. I will submit a detailed report to the party leadership,” he said.

Mithun drew large crowds. Residents gathered along roadsides to catch a glimpse of the film star, who greeted his enthusiastic supporters as he moved through the town.