Life imprisonment for two women in Murshidabad for killing child over 2-gram gold earrings

After six years of investigation and trial, the Kandi court convicts Nasima Bibi and Fainur Bibi for the brutal 2019 murder of a four-year-old girl driven by a pair of small gold earrings

Alamgir Hossain Published 21.09.25, 07:10 AM
Nasima Bibi (left) and Fainur Bibi

Nasima Bibi (left) and Fainur Bibi Sourced by the Telegraph

The Kandi subdivisional court on Saturday sentenced two women to life imprisonment for murdering a four-year-old girl in Murshidabad’s Khargram block in 2019, driven by the lure of a pair of small gold earrings weighing merely two grams.

Nasima Bibi and Fainur Bibi, both neighbours of the victim’s family in Devgram village, were also fined 5,000 each for their crime.

According to police records, in June 2019, the two women lured the child away, snatched her two gold earrings weighing barely two grams, and then strangled her to death. In an attempt to conceal the crime, they dumped her body in a nearby forest. When the police recovered the child’s body, the ornaments were missing.

The girl’s father, Azizul Sheikh, lodged a complaint with Khargram police station naming the two women on suspicion.

Investigations confirmed their involvement. After nearly six years of legal proceedings, the court of the additional district judge of Kandi on Saturday pronounced life imprisonment for both the accused.

Assistant public prosecutor of Kandi court, Sunil Chakraborty, said: “We cannot imagine that a little girl could be killed for such a small amount of gold by women who are mothers themselves. This heinous crime was committed together by the two accused. I demanded capital punishment, but the judge awarded life imprisonment instead. The police deserve praise for their thorough investigation and timely charge sheet.”

Superintendent of police, Murshidabad police district, Kumar Sunny Raj also lauded the effort of his team.

“The investigation team wrapped up the case quickly and did commendable work. We are trying to ensure fast probes and secure conviction in all cases under Murshidabad district,” he said.

