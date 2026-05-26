Jumbo caretaker dies in rhino attack at Jaldapara National Park, mahout injured

A forest worker was killed while a mahout got injured after a wild rhino attacked two “kunki (domesticated)” elephants at the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place near the Shil Torsha tower area under the Jaldapara north range of the national park, which happens to be the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal.

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The deceased, 26-year-old Prabir Das, was a “patawala” or a fodder collector, attached to Paromita, a domesticated elephant. He was from Khawchandpara village near Jaldapara.

Manoj Kheria, the mahout of Dharmraj, another “kunki” elephant, suffered injuries.

Foresters said that around 1pm, both the elephants — Paromita and Dharmraj — were taken for grazing by their respective handlers. At that time, a rhino was grazing on grass at a distance.

The rhino suddenly charged at Paromita, causing panic.

In the chaos, Prabir fell to the ground and was attacked by the rhino. He suffered fatal injuries.

Manoj, who was with the other elephant, Dharmraj, attempted to take cover but also fell and was injured while trying to escape.

The rhino left the spot shortly after the attack and moved back into the forest.

As the news spread, foresters rushed to the site and shifted the duo to the block hospital in Madarihat, where Prabir was declared dead.

Manoj received treatment there and was later discharged.

The elephant Paromita, foresters said, also got injured. She was brought back to the elephants’ enclosure where vets treated her.

Forest officials described the incident as highly unusual, noting that while elephants are routinely taken for grazing in the forest, rhinos in the vicinity do not attack them.

“It was an unfortunate and unexpected incident. A probe has been initiated to know the circumstances which led to the sudden attack by the grazing rhino,” said

an official.