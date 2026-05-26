‘Safe space’ for Sikkim students as 1,200 join mental health awareness drive

More than 1,200 students across Sikkim participated in a six-day mental resilience and well-being campaign aimed at equipping young people with practical tools to cope with stress, anxiety and emotional isolation.

The initiative, held from May 18 to May 23, was jointly organised by Mind and Matter, Katalytic Charter Education Foundation and the student welfare board of the Sikkim government.

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The programme sought to make conversations around mental health more accessible in schools and colleges, sources said.

Facilitators, trained by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), conducted activity-based sessions on communication, self-awareness, stress management and problem-solving.

Volunteers from the Katalytic Charter Education Foundation also assisted with translations into the vernacular to ensure students from diverse backgrounds could participate comfortably.

According to organisers, the workshops moved beyond conventional awareness campaigns by focusing on helping students develop coping mechanisms before emotional struggles escalated into crises.

“Many students opened up about academic pressure, loneliness, fear of failure and difficulties in expressing emotions. Interactive exercises and group discussions encouraged participants to identify support systems and speak openly about emotional well-being in a safe environment,” said a source.

Sonam Chopel, chairperson of the student welfare board, which functions under the state education department of Sikkim, stressed the importance of emotional literacy and early intervention among young people.

“These days, students face intense academic and social pressures. We need

to create spaces where they can learn how to process emotions and seek help without fear or stigma,” Chopel said.

Institutions such as Tadong College, Burtuk College, DIET College, Modern Senior Secondary School, Enchey Senior Secondary School, Deorali Girls’ Senior Secondary School, Pangthang Junior High School and Penlong Senior Secondary School participated in the programme.

Deepika Appaiah, the founder trustee of Mind and Matter, said several youth struggle silently due to the absence of safe spaces where they can communicate their emotional distress.

“Programmes like these create a bridge between awareness and action by helping students recognise emotions, communicate better and seek support when needed,”

she said.

Vagish B, head of mental health initiatives at Mind and Matter, highlighted the importance of preventive interventions within educational institutions.

“Mental health support should not begin only during a crisis. Community-based interventions at the school and college level can help young people build confidence, emotional regulation and healthier coping mechanisms much earlier,” said Vagish.