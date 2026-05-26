TMC duo face 'cut money' cry in Cooch Behar housing scheme protest

Several residents in Cooch Behar-I block of the district resorted to protests in front of the Guriahati-II panchayat of the block on Monday, alleging that the pradhan (head) and a member of the Trinamool-run panchayat took cut money from them from funds under the government’s housing scheme.

“Pradhan Biswajit Mallick and panchayat member Shipra Sarkar have taken money from almost all beneficiaries who received funds from the previous state government under the housing scheme,” alleged Sabita Banerjee, one of the protesters.

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“After the state funds to build the houses were transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, this pradhan and panchayat member took various amounts, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, from each beneficiary,” the woman alleged.

Under the housing scheme, each beneficiary received ₹60,000 in two installments to construct the houses.

Kalpana Ghosh, a resident, claimed that when she received ₹60,000 — one of the two installments of the scheme — the duo forced her to pay a portion of the money. She refused to disclose the amount she paid them, but added: “There are instances where they have even taken even ₹2,000 as cut money from some of the beneficiaries.”

Another protester claimed that although his name initially appeared on the beneficiary list, it was later removed after he refused to pay the duo any money.

During the demonstration, some of the angry residents walked into the panchayat office and submitted a written complaint to the secretary of the panchayat.

Residents also said that they would go to the police and file a complaint.

“We will soon approach the police regarding the issue. These people have extorted money from us, which is completely illegal,” said another protester.

Mallick and Sarkar could not be contacted.

Multiple phone calls made to them by this correspondent went unanswered.

Sources in the block administration said they are aware of the protests and the people’s anger against Mallick and Sarkar.

“We will look into the complaint filed by them at the panchayat office and probe the matter,” said an official posted in the block.