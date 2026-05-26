BJP MLA shares plans for Siliguri hospital upgrade, outlines six-month revamp roadmap

Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA from Siliguri, said on Monday that efforts would be made to improve the existing healthcare system at the Siliguri District Hospital, the second-largest state-run healthcare facility in Darjeeling district after the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital.

The administration plans to introduce improved mechanisms to create a more patient-friendly environment within the next six months.

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The MLA visited the hospital on Monday and met the officials posted there.

“According to the guidelines received from the state health department, the movement of patients’ relatives and unwanted gatherings on hospital floors and premises will be restricted. We have set a target to make the hospital the best of its kind in the state by providing improved healthcare services, so the tendency (of patients and their families) to move to private healthcare institutions can be curbed,” Ghosh said after the meeting.

“We aim to give the hospital a completely upgraded look within the next six months,” he added.

A source said that the two-time Siliguri MLA highlighted several key issues that need immediate attention at the meeting.

Among these are strict enforcement of attendance among health officials and hospital staff, restrictions on outsiders and unwanted visitors on hospital premises and wards and mandatory identity cards for all hospital employees.

While talking to mediapersons, Ghosh said that a public grievance cell would be set up at the hospital to monitor healthcare services and address patient complaints regularly.

“We will not tolerate any ‘middleman culture’ or syndicate involving private ambulance operators. If anyone is found involved in such a nexus or irregularities within the hospital, strict action will be taken against the offender,” the MLA said.

The MLA also raised concerns regarding the shortage of doctors and the rise in vacancies among healthcare workers at the government hospital.

During the meeting, he assured officials that he would take up the matter with the state health department and senior authorities.

The MLA also mentioned that a proposal to build a night shelter for patients’ relatives and attendants was being considered.

“We are exploring land within the hospital premises for constructing a night shelter. I have asked the authorities to identify a suitable space where such an infrastructure can be developed for patients’ relatives,” Ghosh said.