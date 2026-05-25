Suvendu on home turf, pledges to legally address every attack on party workers after 2021 polls

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday asserted that every incident of alleged attack on BJP workers after the 2021 Assembly elections would be “accounted for” and addressed through legal means, while simultaneously cautioning party supporters against taking the law into their own hands now that they were in power in

the state.

Speaking at a thanksgiving meeting in Nandigram, his long-time stronghold, Suvendu said the BJP had kept records of attacks carried out on party workers allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers in the aftermath of the 2021 Assembly polls, when Mamata Banerjee’s party had returned to power for the third consecutive term.

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“After the 2021 Assembly elections, many BJP workers were assaulted in several districts. Houses of BJP workers were vandalised and many party supporters were killed. Everything has been taken into account and justice will be delivered legally,” the chief minister said.

Addressing party workers, he sought to strike a balance between political aggression and restraint.

“If you want, you can remove the bricks from the houses of Trinamool Congress workers. But never do that. The BJP does not encourage such actions. I remember everything (the past attacks on BJP workers) and I will not leave anything unattended,” he added.

Suvendu’s comments assume political significance in the backdrop of alleged massive post-poll violence in Bengal following the 2021 elections, when the party had accused then ruling Trinamool of unleashing sustained attacks on its cadres across several districts.

The issue had later reached the courts and become a major narrative for the BJP in Bengal.

Launching a sharp attack on former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu alleged that the families of slain BJP workers did not receive any financial aid from the previous regime.

‘Two-time loser’

Referring to Mamata as a “two-time losing chief minister”, he said the people of Bengal had rejected her leadership.

In 2021, Mamata had lost to Suvendu from Nandigram by over 1,900 votes. In 2026, Mamata lost to Suvendu from Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes.

‘Unchanged’ ties

On Sunday, Suvendu attempted to reassure the people of Nandigram as well as local BJP workers that his relationship with them would remain unchanged despite his resignation from the Assembly seat.

Suvendu won from both the Nandigram and the Bhabanipur constituencies this time, but under constitutional provisions, he was required to retain only one seat, and he chose Bhabanipur.

“The way you have seen me since 2003, you will continue to see me in the same manner. I was with you, I am with you and I will always remain with you,” Suvendu told the people of Nandigram.

Recalling his role during the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement, Suvendu invoked memories of violence and resistance that had shaped his political rise (then in Mamata’s party). “During days of bloodshed, sun, rain and fog, I stood by you. Whether or not I was an elected representative from Nandigram, I always remained beside the people here,” he said.

Soumendu’s role

The chief minister said the onus for overseeing developmental and administrative coordination in Nandigram would now be handled largely by his younger brother and Kanthi MP Soumendu Adhikari, along with local BJP MLAs.

“For now, I have the responsibility for the entire state. Due to the pressure of governance, I have entrusted Soumendu Adhikari with special responsibility. Five MLAs will assist him in matters related to the panchayat, administration and public services in Nandigram,” Suvendu said, assuring his supporters that all commitments made during the poll campaign would be fulfilled “to the letter”.

He urged party workers not to feel alienated because he resigned from the constituency.

Political observers believe Suvendu’s visit was aimed at consolidating the BJP’s organisational base in Nandigram, a constituency that remains symbolically crucial for him and Bengal politics.