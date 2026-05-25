Alipurduar: Hasimara airport take-off hopes rise after change of guard in Bengal

The change of guard in Bengal has rekindled hopes for an airport at Hasimara in Alipurduar district.

Manoj Tigga, the BJP MP from Alipurduar, has already discussed the issue with chief minister Suvendu Adhikari.

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According to Tigga, the project had remained stalled primarily because the earlier state government allegedly failed to hand over the required land to the Centre despite the acquisition process being initiated.

“I have already talked about the project to the chief minister during his recent visit to Siliguri. He immediately asked the chief secretary to look into the matter and resolve the issue soon,” Tigga said.

The chief minister has stated that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on setting up a civilian airport at Hasimara.

The demand for a civilian airport at Hasimara is not new. In July 2022, Jyotiraditya Scindia, then Union civil aviation minister, had written to former Alipurduar MP John Barla stating that the civil aviation ministry was interested in developing a civilian airport at Hasimara and had already sought the necessary land from the state government.

The letter reportedly stated that land would be required for the construction of the terminal building, administrative block, apron and parking.

Sources said the previous state government had acquired around 34 acres of land from the Satali tea estate adjoining the existing air force station at Hasimara. However, little progress was made thereafter. The land is yet to be formally handed over to the Centre.

Officials said the proposed facility would function as a civil enclave on the lines of Bagdogra airport since Hasimara already houses an Indian Air Force station.

“Like Bagdogra, the runway and the air traffic control would be taken care of by the Indian Air Force and the remaining facilities by the Airports Authority of India,” said a source in the AAI.

Once operational, Hasimara, located around 40km from Alipurduar town, would become the fourth civilian airport in Bengal and the second in north Bengal after Bagdogra. The state currently has civilian airports in Calcutta, Durgapur and Bagdogra.

Sources said the 34-acre plot identified at Satali tea estate is crucial for development of the civilian enclave as it lies adjacent to the air force station.

The business community in Alipurduar district has welcomed the renewed push for the project, pointing out that the nearest airports are currently located far away at Bagdogra and Rupsi airport in neighbouring Assam.

Bagdogra is around 137km from Hasimara. The Rupsi airport is around 117km away.

Prasenjit Dey, secretary of the Alipurduar Byabsayee Samito, said: “The Hasimara airport will help residents of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, as well as lower Assam and Bhutan.”