Two held with drugs  worth Rs 1.3 crore

Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested two persons in separate anti-narcotics operations over the past 24 hours, recovering around 1.4 kilos of brown sugar.

The estimated value of the contraband is around ₹1.3 crore.

A team from the New Jalpaiguri police station, along with the special operations group (SOG) of the Siliguri police commissionerate, arrested a man during a routine check in the New Jalpaiguri area on Wednesday.

Around 1 kilo of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) was recovered from the possession of the arrested Bharat Mondal, a Malda resident.

In another operation, a Matigara police team acted on specific information and conducted a raid in Matigara on Tuesday night. During the raid, the police arrested Gobinda Roy and seized around 400 grams of brown sugar from him.

Further investigations are underway in both cases to ascertain the source of the contraband as well as the possible links of the arrested duo to larger drug smuggling networks, police sources said.