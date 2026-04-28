Trinamool-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation drive against plastic carry bags to intensify

The Trinamool-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) will intensify its drive against the use of plastic carry bags across the Siliguri civic area.

Gautam Deb, the mayor, spoke on the issue on Sunday: “There were some gaps on our part in conducting regular drives to curb the use of plastic carry bags. But we will intensify the drive soon to ensure that plastic carry bags are not used across the city.”

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Plastic carry bags are completely banned not only within Siliguri’s civic limits but also in the Darjeeling district. As per existing rules, shopkeepers using them can be fined ₹500, while users are liable to pay ₹50.

Deb added that the civic body will expand its drive beyond usage and target the manufacturing and storage of plastic carry bags as well.

“We want to enforce the ban comprehensively across all civic areas,” he said.

Despite the ban, plastic carry bags continue to be used in markets and shops across the city.

Improper disposal, particularly in drains, often leads to clogging and is a major contributor to waterlogging during rains.

Time and again, environmental groups and social organisations have flagged the continued violation of orders issued by the National Green Tribunal over the use of plastic carry bags.

They have stressed the need for stronger enforcement of the ban and greater public awareness through coordinated efforts involving NGOs, civic bodies and other agencies.

Animesh Bose, programme coordinator of the Himalayan Nature & Adventure Foundation, said their organisation has been actively campaigning against the use of plastic carry bags.

“We have urged the mayor to intensify the drive. Instead of sporadic raids, the civic body must take a more proactive and consistent approach by involving NGOs and social organisations to conduct awareness campaigns and enforcement drives,” Bose said.

The SMC is also working on setting up a thermocol or expanded polystyrene (EPS) processing unit at the regulated market, the largest wholesale fish and vegetable market in north Bengal, located in the Champasari area of the city.

“EPS packaging materials are considered another major source of pollution in the region. The unit will help in reducing the pollution,” the mayor said.