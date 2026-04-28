PM Modi lands in Gangtok amid weather uncertainty for Sikkim statehood event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gangtok on Monday under uncertain skies and amid heightened anticipation, completing a journey that the weather had cut short last year at Bagdogra.

Since Monday morning, there had been much uncertainty over Modi’s two-day visit to attend the closing ceremony of the golden jubilee of Sikkim's statehood because of overcast conditions.

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Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) came out on the streets of Gangtok around 1.30pm and told the waiting crowd that Modi would come to the state even if his air travel were to be cancelled.

“Even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot fly, he will travel by road for around four hours to reach here. The road show will definitely take place. In that case, it would be held around 6pm,” Golay told the gathering.

On May 29, last year, Modi had landed at the Bagdogra airport but could not fly to Sikkim because of inclement weather. The Prime Minister virtually addressed the crowd in Gangtok on the inaugural day of the statehood celebration from Bagdogra.

On Monday, after much anticipation, Modi landed in Gangtok on a helicopter around 3pm and took part in an hour-long road show with thousands lining the streets.

Modi was flanked by Golay and BJP state president D.R. Thapa atop a van during the road show. Even though Golay’s Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is an ally of the BJP, Thapa and Golay trade tirades and are not the best of friends.

On Tuesday, Modi will visit the orchidarium in Gangtok around 9.30am and attend the closing ceremony at the Paljor stadium around 10am.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate, launch or lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over ₹4,000 crore and deliver a speech.

The projects span a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture.

Some of the important projects are the 100-bed Ayurveda Hospital in Namchi, the permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang in Gangtok, and two hinged double lane street arch bridges over the Teesta and sewerage system in Singtam.

In his “Mann Ki Baat” address on Sunday, Modi had highlighted a bamboo enterprise in Sikkim and “churpi”, which is hardened cheese made of yak milk.

The Lagastal Bamboo Enterprise, mentioned by Modi, is a studio and was founded by entrepreneur Chimi Ongmu Bhutia. It specialises in sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo handicrafts, interior décor, light fixtures, and modern home accessories.

Modi noted that policy reforms, including the removal of bamboo from the category of trees in 2017, enabled such grassroots enterprises to flourish, particularly across the Northeast.

“Churpi is very popular in Sikkim. The simplicity and gentleness of the mountain can also be felt in its taste. The special feature of this cheese is that it is made from yak milk,” said Modi.