NFR restores century-old Darjeeling Himalayan Railway steam locomotive

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has restored a century-old steam locomotive of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), originally built in Glasgow, at its workshop in Assam’s New Bongaigaon.

The initiative aligns with Indian Railways’ plan of heritage conservation and public engagement, transforming static displays into interactive exhibits. The restored locomotive is expected to become a major attraction at heritage showcases and railway exhibitions by the NFR, a source in the railway said.

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Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the chief public relations officer of NFR, stated that the initiative reflects the railway’s commitment to preserving India’s rich rail heritage. The historic steam locomotive 801-B was originally manufactured in 1927 by the North British Locomotive Company in the UK.

“The meticulous restoration at the New Bongaigaon workshop blends heritage conservation with modern technological enhancements,” Sharma said. “The locomotive has been fitted with synchronised steam engine sounds, simulated smoke emission, and dynamic lighting effects —reviving the vintage machine in a visually and acoustically immersive way, and recreating the authentic ambiance of the steam era.”

The iconic toy train service of the DHR, which began full operations between Siliguri and Darjeeling on July 4, 1881, remains one of the most remarkable achievements in Indian railway history.

Its steam locomotives, navigating sharp bends, loops and zigzag tracks along scenic mountain routes, continue to attract thousands of visitors every year. In recognition of its significance, Unesco granted it world heritage status on December 5, 1999.

Railway officials emphasised that the restoration has been carried out with careful attention to maintaining historical authenticity while enhancing the viewing experience.

“Steam locomotive 801-B represents a proud legacy of early 20th-century railway engineering,” the official noted.

“Its restoration is a significant step toward preserving and promoting railway heritage, offering an engaging platform for enthusiasts, tourists and younger generations to experience the evolution of rail transport,” he added.