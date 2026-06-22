Trinamool minority cell head Mosaraf Hussen steps down, confirms talks with Ritabrata camp

Mosaraf Hussen, the Trinamool Congress MLA from North Dinajpur district’s Itahar, stepped down as the state president of the party’s minority cell on Sunday.

He also said that he has been speaking with the Trinamool faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, whom the Assembly Speaker has recognised as the leader of the Opposition.

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He declined to comment on whether he would join the rebel faction but added that he “had enjoyed a good relationship with the current chief minister when he was with the Trinamool.”

“While in power, I was able to serve people through the minority cell. Following the change of government in the state, I will not be able to work for the people in the same capacity. What is the point of clinging to the post?” Hussen told the media at his residence on Sunday. “I have to take care of my mother. Considering my personal commitments, I decided to step down....”

The other four Trinamool MLAs from the district, Minaj Afrin, Kanaiyalal Agarwala, Hamidur Rahman and Golam Rabbani have joined the rebels.

BJP leaders did not comment on Hussen’s move.

Job ‘scam’

An FIR has been filed against Mosaraf Hossain, the brother of Kumarganj’s Trinamool Congress MLA Toraf Hossain Mandal, in South Dinajpur.

Saifur Mondal of Kumarganj alleged that Mosaraf took ₹8 lakh from him to arrange a job in the forest department. After a long time without progress, he demanded a refund and was threatened by Mosaraf.

The accused is in hiding. The police said a case has been registered.