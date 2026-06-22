Lens on Taki's illegal structures, municipality issues demolition notices to over 56 businesses

The Taki municipality in North 24-Parganas has identified 56 illegal structures, including hotels, for demolition in a move aimed at restoring the pristine ambience of the tourist town’s scenic Ichamati riverfront.

The civic body has served demolition notices on the owners, alleging that the constructions were raised beyond the sanctioned building plans that violated provisions of the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993, and the West Bengal Municipal (Building) Rules, 2007.

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Municipal sources said demolition notices were issued on June 17 to more than 56 business establishments, including at least 13 prominent hotels along the Ichamati.

Invoking Sections 200 and 220 of the West Bengal Municipal Act, 1993, along with Rule 32 of the West Bengal Municipal (Building) Rules, 2007, the municipality directed owners to demolish, at their own expense, within seven days, the portions of buildings built illegally. Failure to comply would invite legal action.

Nestled along the India-Bangladesh border, Taki is a jewel on Bengal’s tourism map. The tranquil Ichamati river, with Bangladesh visible across the water, attracts tourists. The town is also famed for heritage buildings, lush greenery and the immersion of Durga idols from India and Bangladesh during Dashami.

However, over the past few years, allegations have surfaced over rampant and unplanned commercial development, with hotels, lodges and resorts allegedly mushrooming along the ecologically sensitive riverbank and in key parts of the town. Residents and environmentalists have repeatedly expressed concern that such unchecked construction altered Taki’s character and threatened its ecosystem.

Taki municipality chairman Somnath Mukherjee said: “Not only on the riverfront, but establishments elsewhere in the Taki municipality area were also served notices and asked to produce documents. Verification revealed many had carried out construction beyond sanctioned plans.”

“The chief secretary and district magistrate sought a report, which has been submitted. Those with discrepancies have been asked to approach authorities, or else strict action will be taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

He said the civic body would begin an eviction drive against unauthorised structures as soon as it got directives from the state government.